Nigeria’s Auditor-General emerges AU Board of External Auditors Chair

The Auditor-General of the Federation, Mr Aghughu Adolphus, has been elected the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Board of External Auditors.
A statement by Rotimi Ajayi, Deputy Director, Information, in the Auditor-General’s Office, said the election was conducted on Feb. 23, in line with AU financial rules and regulations.
Ajayi said that Adolphus’s tenure was for two years.
Meanwhile, Adolphus has expressed commitment to strengthening the AU Board of External Auditors and entrenching accountability and transparency.
“We look forward to a fruitful and beneficial interaction during Nigeria’s term of office from 2021 to 2023,” he said.
He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him the opportunity to serve as Nigeria`s Auditor-General.
“I will like to use this opportunity to congratulate President Buhari for my appointment as Auditor General and the subsequent confirmation by the Senate,’’ the statement quoted him as saying.