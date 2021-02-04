Breaking News
Nigerians in Diaspora hail President Buhari on Buratai, others’ ambassadorial nominations

May be an image of 1 person, standing and text that says 'Motto: NIGERIA Love of FIRST Welcome country above all things A PRESS CONFERENCE you lo; THEME: EXPOSING THE DEAPERATEATTEMPIS BY ETHNIC BIGOTS TO DEMONIZE NIGERIAN PATRIOTS AND THEIR OUTSTANDING SERVICE TO THE COUNTRY: WHAT WE MUST KNOW. Date: Thursday 4th February, 2021. Venue: TopRank Hotel, Abuja. Time: 10am. NICERIN IGERA S7 FOERIA FIRST Kaftan'

….says nominees will terminate the reign of Boko Haram

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG) has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the nomination of former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) and three other immediate past service chiefs as non-career diplomats.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Raymond Egule, on Thursday, the NDMG said it is elated at the development, noting that it is a reward for hard work, diligence and dedication.

According to Egule, this has confirmed that no amount of mudslinging and campaign of calumny can tarnish good names that are built on service to humanity.

The group noted that the nomination of ex-COAS Buratai, in particular, will boost multi-national coalition against terrorism.

The NDMG assured that with their experience, exposure and new challenge, the reign of Boko Haram will come to an end in the country.

The Nigerians in Diaspora, however, urged the Federal Government to post the former military heads to the United States of America, United Kingdom, Russia and France to ensure that Nigeria and other nations benefit immensely from their wealth of experiences and passionate dedication to securing the country against destabilizing influences.

The group also charged the nominees to again surpass Mr. President’s expectations as they did with their just-concluded military assignments.

