Nigerian-US based comedian, Edo Charles set to launch African Businesses in Diaspora

Stand-up Comedian, Charles Edobor popular known as ‘Edo Charles’ is supporting African businesses in the Diaspora. The humor merchants is arguably the pioneer of Gospel Comedy Shows in churches and denomination back in the days. He said “Yes I was one of the stand-up comedians in Nigeria and I can say with all humility and facts that I started Gospel Comedy shows in church. And I have put together over 50 shows.

On the reasons why he left Nigeria to America to look for greener pasture, the Edo State-born comedian said “I was born with a silver spoon but I lost the spoon and I started using my hands to eat so I do comedy anywhere there’s money so I did not run away from Naija, I have been coming to America so when I met my wife who is Nigerian-American we fell in love and the rest na carry go.”

What’s new about Edo Charles is that is set to launch his show in America tagged African Businesses in the Diaspora to showcase all African businesses on all his social media platforms and to partner with some tv stations especially Ben tv London to capture our brothers and sisters businesses in UK and Western Europe as well.

In an exclusive interview with the celebrity journalist, Adeniyi Ifetayo, the comedian who has done menial jobs like a gardener and playing the keyboard to raise funds for his education having grown under the tutelage of his single parent, said that AFRICAN BUSINESSES IN DIASPORA will be a video package like no other to showcase Africans who have excel in their field of endeavor either in sports, entertainment, business, real estate, information technology, etc.

Vanguard News Nigeria

