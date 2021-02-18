Nigeria Youths seek takeover of governance ahead of 2023 elections

Kindly Share This Story:

As youths in Nigeria continues to agitate for a responsive leadership driven by youths in all public and elective offices across country, a youth group known as PARADIGM SHIFT NIGERIA “Let The Youths Take The Lead” has called on youthful governance ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

According to a statement released and signed by the spokesperson of the group, Ugochukwu Davidson, it stated emphatically that any leader over 50 years of age should forget running for the Office of the President of the federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

He further stressed that the paradigm shift for the youths to take the lead is imminent and unstoppable, especially with the recent not too young to run bill which was signed into law by the humble administration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration.

Ugochukwu further commended the recent appointment of young and vibrant appointees under the current administration with 40 years of age, citing references to the newly appointed DG of NAPTIP Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, among others.

He however recalled the promises of President Muhammadu Buhari during one of his speeches, stating that he would handover to a young leader after completion of his tenure in 2023.

“The new paradigm shift been agitated for by youths of our great country is a campaign that has started and would stop at nothing until fruition is achieved,” Ugochukwu added.

