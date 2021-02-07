Nigeria needs forgiveness, reconciliation to overcome cycle of violence – Lalong

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Bloodshed, destruction of property and cycle of violence in the country will not abate except Nigerians learn to forgive one another and foster peaceful coexistence in communities.

This was the view of Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, expressed on Sunday during an inter-denominational service at St. Louis Catholic Church, Jos to mark the State’s third Day of Forgiveness and Reconciliation.

The Governor noted that although acts of criminality must be swiftly investigated and punished by Government and its relevant organs, the long-term ambition of every Nigerian who desires peace is to tow the path of forgiveness and reconciliation.

He stated, “Unless Nigerians learn to forgive one another and avoid revenge and reprisals, the nation will continue to witness needless bloodshed and destruction of properties.

“As a Government, we are very conscious of the fact that the process of restoring peace and confidence among the people cannot succeed without forgiveness and reconciliation. On this day therefore, we do not try to trivialize or gloss over the trauma, pain and agony that many people have undergone on account of the various crises that took lives and properties. Others are still bearing physical scars of their experiences.

“What this day rather emphasizes is how to make the best of the past ugly experiences and chart the way forward. If truly we want to move forward, then there is every need to encourage healing that makes us do things differently.”

Speaking on the steps taken to ensure lasting peace, Lalong disclosed that in the last five years, the Plateau Peace Building Agency has held over 87 multi-level dialogue sessions with conflict parties across 17 Local Governments of the State in order to promote the culture of peace through forgiveness and reconciliation and this has led to the signing of several Peace Agreements and Commitments to the pursuit of peace in hitherto warring communities.

He frowned at the exploitation of the social media by crises merchants who generate and circulate unfounded posts suggesting that there is no peace in Plateau State and that his Government has not achieved anything.

In his homily, Catholic Archbishop of Jos, Mathew Audu said the failure of individuals and communities to forgive one another increases the burden of strife, bitterness, anger and violence which provides the ready flame for crises.

He said Christ has demonstrated forgiveness by not only laying down his life for humanity, but admonishing his followers to do same and live in peace, stressing that Plateau State is experiencing gradual healing and peaceful coexistence because of the efforts of the Government to set the right examples and administer justice to all.

Chairman Christian Pilgrims Commission Rev. Yakubu Pam said the Day for Forgiveness and Reconciliation is a great initiative by Governor Simon Lalong that celebrates the good of humanity rather than fan the embers of hatred, bigotry and mediocrity.

Plateau State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria Rev. Fr. Polycarb Lubo, Deputy Chief Imam of Jos Central Mosque Sheikh Ismail Adam and the representative of the Gbong Gwom Jos all called on the citizens of Plateau State and Nigerians in general to learn to embrace one another inspite of differences in religion, ethnicity or status.

Prayers were offered for the perpetuation of peace and reconciliation in Plateau State and Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria

