Nigeria, Morocco to embark on joint Gas Pipeline, construction of fertilizer production plant

As Buhari, King Mohammed V1 hold bilateral talks

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and the Moroccan leader, King Mohammed V1 on Sunday had a telephone conversation to discuss joint efforts towards the realisation of strategic development projects that include Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and a fertilizer production plant.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Monday.

According to the statement, the two “Heads of State welcomed the positive and dynamic bilateral relations in all fields between the two nations since the King’s visit to Nigeria in December 2016 and President Buhari’s visit to Morocco in June 2018.”

It further said that “President Buhari and King Mohammed expressed determination to carry out, as soon as possible, the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline and construction of a fertilizer production plant in Nigeria.

“President Buhari, who spoke with His Majesty, the King of Morocco, from his country home in Daura, thanked the leader for support in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

“He also expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s support in education through scholarships and training.”

