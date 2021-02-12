Nigeria: Locked in conspiracy of silence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dr Lake Adebisi

The suffering of Nigerians at the hands of Fulani abductors is nothing short of a harrowing experience, that is equally frightening, deafening, chilling and definitely annoying.

It is infuriating because Nigeria as a nation-state has failed to effectively respond to the current security chaos that is drowning the country in a brew of ethnic confrontation.

The Muhammadu Buhari led government is grossly unresponsive to the anguish of the citizens, rather consumed with the politics of the day while members of his clan – the Fulanis bestially decapitate members of other clans. Today the mention of the word Fulani Herdsmen is a sound of terror to the hearers.

The narratives are the same, travellers are abducted on highways by heavily-armed Fulani hoodlums, carrying all sorts of ammunition. All survivors of this horrific experience mentioned the sighting of the AK47 guns carried by five to seven Fulani men at the very least.

Whilst abducted, they were blindfolded, led into a thick forest, a location with an organised system that has a lively and robust settlement, where people were chained to trees, raped – not only women but men and children included and killed.

In a particular video testimony forwarded to me, a lady narrated how her family had a flat tyre on the highway in Nigeria. While changing the tyre, they were abducted by Fulani captors, beaten and made to walk for hours into a forest.

She was stripped naked and raped, her husband was sat on by three men to be raped and her naked nine-year-old daughter was whisked to a nearby location in the forest, where she could hear her intermittent shout. After the six days of torture and odious abuse, the family was allowed to leave the forest alive, parting with a sizable ransom of Eight million naira.

There was another testimony of an escapee, in this case, a married man in his forties. He was kidnapped and led to a thick forest; it is unclear whether this was the same location as that of the Muslim woman. He was blindfolded and tied to a tree, left in the ‘bush office’ as his abductors returned to the highway to lay more ambush. When the young man suddenly noticed he was alone, attempts were made to untie himself.

Cut by the tree branches, with blood all over, he made it out. Still blindfolded and hand-tied, he fell into a canal or some flowing water with enough current to push him along. Eventually, he was able to hang onto a stone from where he made his way out into a nearby settlement and sought help.

The list goes on and on. In Ondo state, the police confirmed how suspected herdsmen in a kidnap attempt, shot and killed Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the second daughter of the Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti.

Recently, in the same state, while on his way to his domain after an official engagement, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adegoke Adeusi, was gruesomely murdered on 26 November 2020, by unknown gunmen. It follows therefore that these incidents of kidnaps and murders are not isolated, it is a general phenomenon that defies status, class or political affiliation.

Permit me to ask a question – Is Nigeria becoming a failed State? To think otherwise in the face of this horrific and escalating violence is an illusion of the highest order.

The growing Fulani herdsmen malaise in communities is deeply disturbing for everyone, and what is more baffling is the silence of the Government.

International law reckons that a state has ‘failed’ when its authority has principally crumbled and it can no longer carry out essential duties such as providing security and other basic life infrastructures for its citizens, such as seen in Somalia of those days and recent examples include Syria and Yemen brought about by civil disagreement that led to a full-blown war that is still ongoing.

The essential and common characteristics of a failing state include a central government that is calamitously weak or ineffective and has only a little practical control over much of its territory. Thus, leading to a non-provision of public services (such as security).

Naturally, at the instance of these, there will be a dispersal of widespread corruption and criminality. Law and order will then break down as the intervention of state and non-state actors further confuse the whole situation within and without the state in question.

In a failing state, the attenuation of the governing capacity of leaders widens day by day. Its inability to fulfil the role of controlling and organising its own people scales up exponentially to a state of anarchy, fragmented silos of control that will eventually degenerate into a civil war.

Its citizens no longer believe that their government is legitimate, and the state becomes illegitimate in the eyes of the international community. This is exactly what the Government of today must work assiduously to avoid.

The cocktail of highway kidnappings, Fulani herdsmen terror, youth disenchantment, despotic nepotism, poverty and high cost of living in Nigeria, while the opportune men and women in power live in grandeur wealth and opulence is a dangerous mix, which the Government will suffer diarrhoea if allowed.

On the issue of insecurity, nobody feels safe, both at home and outside, communities now run on vigilantes because the Nigeria Police Force is no longer their first choice.

The South-Eastern and South-Western states unilaterally carved their own regional police – ‘Amotekun’, because they lack any confidence in the Nigeria Police Force. Private security firms are thriving in Nigeria today because companies cannot put their destiny in the hands of the national police. It is a cataclysmic failure at the very least.

There is no clear indication that Nigeria is winning the Boko-Haram insurgency. The scale of daily torture witnessed by citizens in northern Nigeria can only be left to the imagination. Following the carting away of the chibok girls, many other pains have been inflicted by the insurgency in this region right into the nation’s capital. So, what is wrong?

Yes, what is wrong is for the Government (not only the president but also the Senate and the Judiciary arm) to remain silent in the face of tyranny and oppression.

To look the other way is a ‘conspiracy of silence’, that would fight back to hurt every single one of us. In the admonition of Henry Johnson Jr – “One thing we forget to know is that failed states once had civil, constitutional laws that were put in place, when these laws don’t work for all that’s when dictatorship arises and injustices hug the land, and prosperities become the luxury of the few, not the masses.” Nigeria today is a depiction of this statement; this should strike

the hearts of our leaders with fear and what follows after may spell the doom of this great country.

Therefore, it is pertinently important to note that once a state is allowed to collapse, navigating back to functioning institutions is a long and arduous hill task. There are several examples that can be drawn from history. A word is enough for the wise!

Vanguard News Nigeria

