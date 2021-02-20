NGO train, empowers over 100 women, youths on wealth creation in Nasarara

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

Determined to create, generate and sustained employment for the unemployed, the Nasarawa Industry for Creative Entertainment (NICE) a nongovernmental Organization in collaboration with Annimond catering school trained and empowered over 100 women, youths on catering services and other skills to make them self reliant.

Speaking at the graduation of the trainees in Lafia, the former deputy Governor of Nasarawa State and Commissioner , National Population Commission, Silas Agara tasked Nigerian youth to take advantage of skills acquisition which has become a major focus of both federal and state governments to make themselves relevant in view of the rising cases of unemployment in the country.

Rrepresented by Ahmed Sardauna, Agara said the time is now for the unemployed to key into government and individual organizations such as the Nice programmes aimed at engaging the youth and women to make them self reliant and useful to the society.

“The time has gone for Nigerian youths to rely completely on the government. We will continue to support all programmes that will empower the youth and women,” Agara assured. While challenging the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the opportunity given, he also admonished the trainers to continue to impact on the women them and the society.

On his part, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dogo Shammah

He noted that the initiative by the NGO was in tandem with the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS) of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

He commended the organisers of the programme for ensuring that people especially youths and women key into the strategic empowerment need of the state.

He said the state government was committed to building the capacities of youths and women in order to generate wealth.

Also speaking, the Director General, Strategic Communication and Event Management to governor Abdullahi Sule, Mallam Yakubu Lamai recall the achievement recorded by governor Sule in the state. Mallam Lamai encouraged other individuals and organizations to complement the state government efforts at creating a sustainable economic advancement in Nasarawa state

“The focus of Governor Sule’s administration is to generate wealth through empowerment of the youths and women to encourage the use of skills in the creation of more wealth for the state”, Lamai stated.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (NICE) Steve Shammah explained that the beneficiaries were trained on different catering services including soap, detergents and bags making.

He announced that over 100 women and youths have been trained and empowered by his organization.

