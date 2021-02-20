Breaking News
Translate

NGO train, empowers over 100 women, youths on wealth creation in Nasarara

On 5:55 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

NYCN tasks youths on support for security agencies; commends NYSC, JAMB for youth agendaBy David Odama

Determined to create,  generate and sustained  employment for the unemployed, the Nasarawa Industry for Creative Entertainment (NICE) a nongovernmental Organization in collaboration with Annimond  catering school  trained and empowered over 100  women, youths on catering services and other skills to make them self reliant.

Speaking at  the graduation of the trainees  in Lafia, the former deputy Governor of Nasarawa State and Commissioner , National Population Commission, Silas Agara tasked Nigerian youth to take advantage  of skills acquisition which  has become a major focus of both  federal and state governments to make themselves relevant  in view of the rising cases of  unemployment  in the country.

Rrepresented by  Ahmed Sardauna, Agara  said the time is now for the unemployed to key into government  and individual organizations such as the Nice   programmes  aimed at engaging  the youth and women  to make them self  reliant  and useful to the society.

“The time has gone for Nigerian youths to rely completely on the government. We will continue to support all programmes that will empower the youth and women,” Agara  assured.  While challenging the beneficiaries to make judicious use of  the opportunity given, he also admonished the trainers to continue to impact on the women them and the society.

READ ALSO: Agribusiness: NALDA set to launch ‘Grow Your Farm’ project

On his part, the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dogo Shammah

He  noted that the initiative  by the NGO was in tandem with the Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy (NEDS) of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

He commended the organisers of the programme for ensuring that people especially youths and women  key into the strategic empowerment need of the state.

He said the state government was committed to building the capacities of youths and women in order to generate wealth.

Also speaking, the Director General, Strategic Communication and Event Management to governor Abdullahi Sule,  Mallam Yakubu Lamai recall  the achievement recorded by governor Sule in the state. Mallam Lamai encouraged other individuals and organizations to complement the state government efforts at creating a sustainable economic advancement in Nasarawa state

“The focus of Governor Sule’s administration is to generate wealth through empowerment of the youths and women to encourage the use of skills in the creation of more wealth for the state”, Lamai stated.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (NICE) Steve Shammah explained that the beneficiaries were trained on different catering services including soap,  detergents and bags making.

He announced that over 100 women and youths have been trained and empowered by his organization.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!