New CP in Kano introduces visibility Policing to fight criminality

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police in Kano state, Sama’ila Dikko has introduced Visibility Policing as a strategy to fight crime in the state.

Mr Dikko was deployed from Adamawa State to succeed Habu Sani, who was promoted to Assistant Inspector General, AIG last month.

Addressing newsmen at his maiden press briefing in Kano on Monday, Dikko said the new strategy would be put in place through massive deployment of personnel, in the nooks and crannies of the state.

He explained that the visible presence of the Police is to serve as a preventive measure to deter criminals from perpetrating their nefarious activities.

The CP further explained that the strategy would enhance the public trust in the police that it is in charge in combatting crimes in the state, adding that on the other hand, the activities of the Policemen would be closely monitored and viewed.

“My coming to this State is solely to ensure that, the ultimate Vision of the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni is to make Nigeria a safer and more secured environment for everyone to live. Hence, I was posted to Kano State to ensure safety of lives and property.

“In achieving this, I intend to Police the State in tandem with the creed of IGP. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni, the Inspector-General of Police viz-a-viz:-Based on international core values of policing with integrity.

“To respect diversity, display courage, show compassion and Demonstrate professionalism. To ensure that the rule of law prevails in our actions and activities.To shun corruption.

“To operate within the context of law and respect of Human right.

To make Kano State safer and more secured place.To ensure that, all offenders are punished according to the laws governing the State and the country,” he said

Mr Dikko also stressed that he would sustain the Operation Puff Adder that was launched by the Inspector General of Police, which is intelligence-led and community-driven, noting that it is yielding tremendous results.

“Members of the public are our partners in crime fighting. The Command will synergize and cooperate with both State and non-state actors to form a common formidable front against crimes and criminality in the State.

“The Police cannot achieve much without the support of the community through sharing of credible and actionable information, logistics supports, adherence to laws of the Country, etc.

“Some of our strategies in enhancing community policing is to intensify actions of both vehicular and foot patrols, outreach in Schools, Religious Centers, Markets, Motor Parks, etc.

“These will take us closer to the public and the public closer to us. This in turn, will put an end to mutual suspicious, exploitation, bribery and corruption between the Police and the public.

“We will also encourage constructive engagements between Local Communities, Farmers and Cattle Herders, so as to foster mutual understanding and nip in the bud any possible clash between the two. The Public Relations Department of the Command will fully function to complement Community Policing Activities,” Mr Dikko stated.

