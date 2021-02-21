Never left your background put your back on the ground – Akande Ismail Omotayo

Kindly Share This Story:

Akande Ismail Omotayo is a Nigerian Businessman and Digital Marketer whose work has stood the test of time and proven him a man of excellence and good repute.

Akande is also the Managing Director/CEO of Onoala Imperium Global Limited a business centered on General merchandise company and Marketing Communications. The company has an immense capacity to provide bespoke and premium 360 degree product and services globally.

Speaking about starting his company he said, “Just like it is for everyone out there it was really rough in the beginning but gradually we rose and defined ourselves as a force to be reckoned with in this business providing the very best to our customers home and abroad.”

Onoala Imperium is redefining the height for 2021 after so much successes since it’s inception. The company is looking forward to expand its heights and reach a much wider customer base. For Akande, the best is yet to come and with hardwork added the sky is just a starting point.

