NESG launches advocacy radio, podcast services

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has launched its podcast services to reach out to Urban techie audiences and Rural dwellers.

This according to the think tank group is geared towards its extension of research-based advocacy to Nigerians.

NESG’s research-based advocacy comprises a varied range of activities that are employed in impacting policy-making.

The NESG has over the years being consistent and tenacious in the delivery of advocacy to national and sub-national levels in an effort to foster effective policy enactment and implementation which has helped to improve transparency, accountability, and good governance in various sectors and issues, such as education, health, extractives, economic growth, and social inclusion.

Speaking at the launch, the Head of Corporate Communications of the NESG, Mr. Yinka Iyinolakan stated that “The work of the NESG is centered on providing fact-based advocacy which has allowed us to prioritize and use our voice to encourage different actors to come together to dialogue on critical socio-economic issues. Only through conversations, interventions and innovation will we change the landscape in Nigeria and across Africa.”

READ ALSO:

Mr. Iyinolakan noted that only a well-informed and united people make a great nation. He revealed that millions of Nigeria’s vibrant and talented 200 million population, do not effectively speak, understand or write English and that the ones that do may be saturated with misinformation in the current digital world.

“In our effort to extend critical information to all Nigerians in the diaspora, urban, semi-urban and rural areas, the NESG is creating a traditional syndicated podcast that will effectively inform urban and rural dwellers with distilled localized content and helps communicate programs that drive inclusiveness to all Nigerians.

He noted that the NESG Radio is a traditionally syndicated podcast that will effectively inform Nigerians of all walks of life with curated localized content and that the weekly podcasts will help communicate critical information such as economic policies, ideas, health information, trends, and interventions to urban and rural Nigerians.

Kindly Share This Story: