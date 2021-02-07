Nengi becomes Guinness Nigeria’s brand ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Guinness Nigeria has unveiled ex-Big Brother Naija housemate Nengi Hampson as a brand ambassador. She becomes a member of an enviable class of new brand managers which includes Prince Enwerem, Beverly Naya, Fireboy DML, Oli Ekun, and Yagazie Emezi.

The 23-year-old model and reality TV star exude the bold, distinct and premium character which the brand represents.

Speaking about the new development, Adenike Adebola, Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, explained: “We are beyond excited to unveil Nengi as a brand ambassador. For us, she is an emblem of our rich history – bold, captivating and uninhibited. This association is a toast to unapologetic women owning their crafts every day. A Guinness woman is self-assured and audacious, leaving a mark wherever she shows up. Nengi is a Guinness woman!”

On her part, Nengi said, “For me, Guinness represents confidence and beauty and I’m excited to drive what it means to be a Guinness woman with a new generation of empowered women. Every bold and extraordinary woman is a queen and every queen deserves a premium brew.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

