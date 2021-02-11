Ndokwa Union Election: LNP President urges indigenes to elect credible leaders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Ojelu

President of the League of Ndokwa Professionals, Chief Tony Amechi has urged indigenes of the Ndokwa ethnic region in Delta State to elect credible leaders into the tribe’s union.

Amechi stated this in a statement made available to Vanguard ahead of the Ndokwa Neku general election schedule for Saturday February 13, 2021.

He noted that the Ndokwa nation is on the verge of extinction due to years of marginalisation and requires leaders with vast experience and sought character to reposition the region.

Amechi who is also the Ajuwa of Aboh Kingdom said people of the tribe must not repeat past mistakes of electing individuals whose only interest is amassing wealth to the detriment of the region.

He said: ” As the Ndokwa Neku Union’s Elections comes up this weekend, I wish to implore all delegates for the election not to be swayed by the posturing of manipulative aspirants or self-serving characters around the leadership space in Ndokwa but look out for candidates with pedigree and positive track records.

“This is an opportunity to make a difference through socio-cultural networks from where a clearing house for the pursuit of leadership in Ndokwa land will emerge.

“We must begin to rebuild Ndokwa land from all fronts, develop iconoclastic leadership precedents in our socio-cultural groups, communities and cooperative societies to enforce excellent representations in politics, secure good governance templates and rejig residual strategies for charismatic embellishments.

“Ndokwa is at the verge of extinction as she has been marginalized from all sides of the Delta State socio-economic divide. The reality today is that Ndokwa is already sidelined by other ethnic nationalities in Delta state, while this is bad enough, it will remain a thing of unforgivable shame if we further disintegrate ourselves within ourselves, as an ethnic nationality by voting for candidates without the requisite character for change in government that will deliver good leadership after the forthcoming Ndokwa Neku Elections.

“I hereby implore all past Presidents and Secretaries, inclusive of Chairman and Secretary of Caretaker Committee of NNU and The thirty (30) Leaders of Thought at 10 per L.G.A who shall be determined by the Caretaker Committee and the Electoral Committee to act in the interest of the general Ndokwa nation to restore the glory of Ndokwa land and by making sure that democracy prevails and the people’s choice emerge.”

