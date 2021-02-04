NDLEA nabs two with 3kg cocaine at Lagos, Abuja airports

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has continued to put the heat on drug traffickers with the latest arrest of a businessman at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

And another man was arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, with over three kilograms of cocaine.

NDLEA said Adeleke Kazeem Biola was arrested at the Lagos Airport with 1.5 kilograms of cocaine on Wednesday, during the outward clearance of passengers on Emirate airline to Dubai.

A Lagos-based businessman, Onu Oluchukwu Friday, was caught with 1.527 kilograms of the illicit drug at the Abuja airport.

According to the Commander, MMIA Command of the NDLEA, Mr. Ahmadu Garba, the suspect, Adeleke was intercepted at the departure hall of the Lagos airport with the hard drug neatly concealed in a false bottom of his travel bag.

He acknowledged that the series of arrests in the past three weeks follows the offensive action approach deployed by his command in line with the directive by the new Chairman/Chief Executive of the agency, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd).

The Commander, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Command of the NDLEA, Mr. Kabir Sani Tsakuwa, explained how a plumbing materials dealer, Onu Oluchukwu Friday, was arrested at the departure lounge of the Abuja airport on Thursday, January 28.

He said “during outward clearance of Ethiopian Airline ET 910 en route Abuja-Addis Ababa -New Delhi, India, the 39 years old suspect, a native of Umuaku-Isiochi village in Abia State was intercepted at the boarding gate screening and referred for scanning.

“The passenger proved positive for ingestion. He excreted 83 wraps of substances, which proved positive for cocaine and weighed 1.527kg.

“The suspect who claimed he is into plumbing material business in Lagos came into Abuja for the purpose of trafficking drugs said he would have been paid N1,500,000 on delivery to one Chibuzo Nmadu, a Nigerian based in India.”

He said his Command remains committed to the mission of the new leadership of the agency to disrupt the supply chain and reduce the demand for illicit drugs in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the anti-drug agency, Marwa, sent his commendation to the commanders of the Lagos and Abuja airports commands and their teams for their vigilance.

He urged them to intensify efforts so that the mission to rid the country of the scourge of illicit drugs can be collectively achieved, the NDLEA statement added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

