NDDC: No going back on suit to reverse Akwa’s appointment- Aggrieved Niger Deltans insist

Reveals hearing begins February 17

The four Concerned and Aggrieved Niger Delta indigenes, Messrs. David Odeli, Anino Ajemigbogho, Adidi Preboye and Albert Edumogiren, have vowed to pursue the suit, seeking the reversal of the appointment of Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa, as the Interim Sole Administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to a logical conclusion, insisting it is within their constitutional right.

Messrs. David Odeli, Anino Ajemigbogho, Adidi Preboye and Albert Edumogiren, in a statement released Tuesday February 2, disclosed that all parties in the suit, have been duly served and hearing in the substantive case will commence Wednesday February 17, 2021 at the Federal High Court Holden in Warri, Delta State.

Recall that the plaintiffs had approached the court, seeking an Order directing that the name of Mr. Effiong Okon Akwa announced by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Interim Sole Administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, be reversed, “as same offends the law establishing the 4th Defendant (NDDC)”.

In the Originating Summons of Suit No. FHC/WR/ CS/4/ 2021, the aggrieved Niger Deltans cum plaintiffs, contended that the appointment of Effiong Akwa as Sole Administrator of NDDC December 13, 2020, “is unlawful and alien to the Act creating NDDC and other relevant laws”.

The plaintiffs through their Counsel; Maxwell N. Uwaifo Esq. and Akpabo Prince Eferhurobo, in the Originating Summons dated January 8, 2021, also want the Federal High Court to among other reliefs, issue an Order directing President Buhari to make an appointment of the Highest Ranking Officer of the NDDC as Managing Director of the Commission, pending the appointment of a Substantive Board in accordance with the law.

While correspondingly seeking an Order of Perpetual Injunction restraining Mr. Akwa from Acting or parading himself as the Interim Sole Administrator of NDDC, they want an Order directing President Buhari to make fresh nomination/appointment of a Substantive Board in accordance with the law/Act creating the NDDC and send same to the National Assembly for screening/confirmation.

