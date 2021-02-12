NDDC must deliver results to Communities, States — Reps insist

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

House of Representatives on Friday said that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) must be made to deliver results to the people.

The House said that the Commission must desist from the culture of abandoning projects in the 9 oil-producing states.

The States included Abia, Imo, Rivers, Edo, Bayelsa, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Delta, and Cross River.

Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC, Hon Olubunmi Tunji – Ojo made the declaration when he led the panel members to an oversight function at the Commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Tunji-Ojo however said the House will support by way of legislative inputs through appropriations for the timely execution of the projects.

He advised the management of the agency to give heed to the resolution of the House by awarding contracts to only contractors with required capacities on projects executions.

He said, “As a development – driven intervention body, abandoned projects shouldn’t be the results to give to the various communities or affected States but completed and societal value-adding ones “.

The Chairman also harped on the need to review and implement the Niger Delta master plan, urging all critical stakeholders to make it a reality.

Tunji-Ojo also called for a thorough amendment of the NDDC Establishment Act to reflect the realities on the ground.

In his remarks during the visit, the Sole Interim Administrator of NDDC, Effiong Okon Akwa promised that only the contractors with capacities should be awarded contracts and agreed that reviewing the Commission’s master plan was a good idea.

He also supported the need to amend the NDDC Establishment Act to ensure the appointment of a competent and capable Director of Projects.

He asked for forgiveness of the past “sins” of the Commission, promising a robust relationship between the Commission and the members of the House Committee on NDDC henceforth to foster even development of the region.

Vanguard News Nigeria

