NDDC: Ex-Presidential aspirant backs Buhari, Akpabio on interim administrator

…Warns no ethnic group can lord it over others

A former presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, has condemned the verbal attacked on the Minister of the Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio over the appointment of the interim administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Alhaji Unagha, who spoke via a statement issued weekend in Abuja, warned that no person or group of persons in the region has the monopoly of the Commission or claim absolute lordship against other ethnic groups.

He therefore, called on the people of the region, especially the youth to give peace a chance, support the interim administrator to enable him fulfill his laudable mandate.

The foremost youth leader in the South South zone, also commended Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Dr. Effiong Akwa as the Interim Administrator of the Commission.

According to him, ”As you are already aware, only recently, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Dr. Effiong Akwa as the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Following the appointment a section protested against the overwhelmingly wishes of the people of the Niger Delta region.

”I, Alhaji Mumakai Unagha, Ex-Presidential aspirant under the All Progressive Congress, APC, and former foremost Youth Leader in the country and South – South in particular wish to issue this press statement to commend Mr. President for the appointment.

”The appointment came at the right time, the time the commission was almost bleeding to death due to bad administration of past Administrators of the Board.

”I therefore call on our people especially the youth to give peace a chance, support the interim administrator to enable him fulfill his laudable mandate until a full fledge Board is put in place.

”Every Niger Deltan that mean well for the development of the region should support the interim administrator. His wealth of experience in the management of affairs of men and society will no doubt sanitize the board.

”No person or group of persons in the Niger Delta region has the monopoly of the Commission or claim absolute over Lordship against other ethnic groupings.

”The Commission was set up to develop the region that has long been neglected by successive Government and not money sharing Commission.

”The Federal Government has taken the appropriate steps for the appointment of the administrator otherwise; it would have been dangerous by now, as it was almost becoming a conduit pipe for quick money making for some few.

‘This is against the interest of the people and also wish to condemned the verbal attacked on the Minister of the Niger Delta Ministry and the Interim Administrator of the Board of NDDC a chance.

