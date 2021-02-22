NCDC, NIMR release COVID-19 household Seroprevalence surveys in 4 States

Kindly Share This Story:

… More Nigerians stil at risk of infection

…1 in 5 in Lagos, Enugu, Nassarawa states already infected with virus

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Nigeria Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) among other partners on Monday released findings of household seroprevalence surveys conducted in four states of

Lagos, Enugu, Nasarawa and Gombe States even as the survey showed that a significant proportion of people in Nigeria are still at risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The Survey revealed that the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies was 23 percent in Lagos and Enugu States, 19 percent in Nasarawa State, and 9 percent in Gombe State.

This means that as many as 1 in 5 individuals in Lagos, Enugu and Nasarawa State would have ever been infected with SARS-CoV-2. In Gombe, the proportion is about 1 in 10.

These rates of infection according to the findings are higher than those reported through the national surveillance system and reveal that the spread of infection in the states surveyed is wider than is obvious from surveillance activities.

The survey which was conducted between September and October 2020, were designed to improve the estimate of the burden of COVID-19 infection in the country and provide a more detailed estimate of the extent of infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus – the virus that causes COVID-19.

Blood samples were collected from over 10,000 individuals residing in a representative sample of households in the four states.

The blood samples were then tested for the presence of SARS�CoV-2 antibodies applying locally validated laboratory tests. Individuals who provided blood samples also answered a brief questionnaire that enabled the study team to characterise factors related to positivity and identify which population groups were most affected.

This is not surprising for COVID-19, given that a majority of those infected do not have any symptoms.

Results of the survey further showed higher rates of infection among: 1) males than females (for example, 10 percent vs. 7 percent in Gombe and 21 percent vs. 17 percent in Nasarawa); 2) urban compared to rural and residents (for example, 28 percent vs. 18 percent in Enugu and 23percent vs. 19 percent in Lagos); and persons aged 18-64 years. There were also variations across the local government areas (LGA) within the four states.

In a press statement signed by the Director General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu , the agency stated that the survey team noted that these observations are in tandem with what had been reported by the NCDC based on the national surveillance system.

In interpreting the results, the survey team noted that “SARS-CoV-2 emerged only one year ago and antibody response according to severity of infection and the duration of antibody persistence are not yet completely understood”.

Given the high proportion of asymptomatic cases in Nigeria, the true seroprevalence of ever having infection may be underestimated in the survey if individuals infected early in the outbreak no longer had sufficient antibodies for detection when the survey was conducted.

He said: “The results from the survey showed that a significant proportion of people in Nigeria are still at risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and therefore, COVID-19.

It is very important that Nigerians continue to adhere to public health and social measures including regular handwashing, proper use of face masks and physical distancing.^

The survey was supported by the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US-CDC), the University College London (supported by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation), the University of Maryland, Baltimore

(UMB), and the respective State Ministries of Health supported implementation of the survey.

He further disclosed that the survey is being expanded to more states with a priority to capture information from States in the North-West and South-South geopolitical zones which were not ncluded in the initial round of surveys.

Ìhekweazu said the Federal Ministry of Health, its agencies NCDC and NIMR as well as the PTF-COVID-19 remain committed to strengthening Nigeria’s response to COVID-19 and controlling the outbreak.

Vanguard News Nigeria

