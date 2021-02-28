NBSA to stage National U-12, U-15 Championship in April

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Baseball and Softball Association on Sunday said the body has concluded plans to stage the 2021 National U-12 and U-15 Softball Championship in April.

Robert Onwukwe, the Public Relations Officer of NBSA told the News Agency of Nigeria that the championship is slated to hold from April 20 to April 25 in Badagry, Lagos.

Onwukwe said that the event which would be hosted by Badagry Angels Little League Club would help to hone the skills of budding talents in the game.

“The forthcoming competition is an annual event but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the association from holding the competition in 2020.

“We are happy to have the competition back which is one of our major developmental programmes for young players to grow and advance in the sport.

“Acommodation and Feeding will be provided for all registered clubs and registration to participate in the event is still ongoing.

“Only players that are 12 and 15-years-old in April 2021 are eligible to participate while over age players will be disqualify,” he said.

He said that adequate measures would be put in place to ensure that all COVID-19 guildlines are strictly observed during the competition.

Onwukwe said outstanding clubs and players would be recognised, adding that they also stand a chance to represent the country at League World Series later this year.

NBSA is a recognised body under the World Baseball Softball Confederation, African Baseball and Softball Association, Little League International and the Nigerian Olympic Committee. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: