 NASS assures speedy passage of PIB

…Sad with the comatose state of KRPC

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Members of the National Assembly, NASS , Joint Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, have assured Nigerians that this time around, they would pass the PIB with the speed of light.

They, however, regretted the comatose state of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, KRPC, which has not been functional for some years.

Senator Sabo Mohammed Nakudu, chair of the Joint Committee on PIB, said on Monday during a visit of the committee to the KRPC, that the state of the refinery complex was very disappointing.

He told journalists in an interview, that ” its very sad to see this kind of edifice laying comatose all these years. Looking at our economy at the moment, where the little foreign exchange we have ,we are always using it to import finished petroleum products ,and we have this kind of edifice and nothing is going on, apart from the implication of lost of jobs.”

He said “hundreds of thousands of people that rely on this facility, and there is an enormous amount of money that is been spent daily, to keep some of the facilities alive, it is very unfortunate, a very sad day for me. I have never been here, this is my first time, I don’t think I’m even in a good mood.”

Co chair of the committee, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno, told journalists that the visit further reinforced the need for then as legislators to pass the PIB with the speed of light.

According to him, it has become necessary to pass the bill, “with a view to revamping this place within the context of the PIB that we are going to pass, so that this edifice will be of benefit to Nigerians.”

“The revamping of this edifice would generate a lot of multiplier effect on the economy by way of creating employment opportunities and business opportunities. As such, our assessment of this place, the state with which we met this place further reinforces the need to pass the PIB with all the speed of light that it deserves so that Nigerians would have the maximum benefit of this place ,especially having regards to the fact that the multiplier effect it is going to generate on the economy cannot be quantified.”

The MD of KRPC, Engr. Ezekiel Osarolube, said in an interview, that by their current timeline, it was hoped that the complex would come back to life by the first quarter of 2023.

He said they have to place order for some materials that would take long to be manufactured, and that is why it’s going to take that long.

“Otherwise, fixing these things back, when the materials are on ground, is a short time. So our current timeline, the first quarter of 2023,we hope to come back in operation,” he said.

He said right now bidders are in the platform, bidding and by the 30th of March they expect them to turn in their bid documents which they would evaluate and Federal Executive Council would approve.

“Once that is done we are good to go,” he said.

