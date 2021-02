Nasarawa: PDP crisis worsens as former Lawmaker, 10,000 others dump party for APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

Leadership crisis rocking the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Nasarawa State worsened on Saturday as a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr Joseph Haruna Kigbu, led other 10,000 members of the opposition party to defect to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Dr Kigbu who represented Lafia/Obi federal constituency at the House of Representatives from 2011-2015 on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) before dumping the party for the PDP due to irreconcilable differences said their defection was to add value to what the current Governor Abdullahi Sule is doing,

According to the Lawmaker who spoke on behalf of other decampees said their exit has marked the end of PDP in Nasarawa State adding that those remaining in PDP are inconsequential and “I call on them to join hands the APC to build the state

“I’m coming with over 10,000 supporters into the APC, let me assure the governor that come 2023, he will have no problem, 2023 is guaranteed,” he said

Receiving the new entrant into the party, the APC state caretaker chairman, John Mamam, described Dr Kigbu as the party’s prodical son that has return home.

Also speaking, the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said the entrance of Dr Kigbu and others is a return to the party he helped to build in 2011 when it was CPC.

He assured Kigbu and his supporters of equal rights and privileges in the APC.

The defection ceremony was attended by the first civilian governor of the state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu the immediate past governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Godiya Akwashiki as well as former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, the 2019 APC gubernatorial candidate in Benue State Hon Emmanuel Jime, Hon Iorwase Hembe of the house of representatives, representing Vandeikya/Konshisha federal constituency of Benue state amongst others.

