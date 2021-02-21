NAF releases names of personnel that died in air crash

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), earlier today, 21 February 2021, confirmed that one of its aircraft, a Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF 201), crashed while returning to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

The aircraft was scheduled to conduct surveillance missions over Niger State and its environs in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the students/staff abducted from the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State.

As earlier stated, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, instituted an investigative panel to determine the remote and immediate causes of the accident.

READ ALSO:

While the panel has commenced its work, the NAF, having notified the next of kins/family members of the deceased, announced that the following seven personnel lost their lives in the crash:

Flight Lieutenant Haruna Gadzama (Captain), Flight Lieutenant Henry Piyo (Co-Pilot), Flying Officer Micheal Okpara (Airborne Tactical Observation System, ATOS, Specialist), Warrant Officer Bassey Etim (ATOS Specialist).

The others are Flight Sergeant Olasunkanmi Olawunmi (ATOS Specialist), Sergeant Ugochukwu Oluka (ATOS Specialist) and Aircraftman Adewale Johnson (Onboard Technician).

Earlier, the CAS visited the scene of the accident in the company of Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd); Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor, and other Service Chiefs.

The CAS, on behalf of officers, airmen and airwomen of the NAF, commiserated with the families of the deceased personnel.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: