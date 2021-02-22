NAF plane crash: Nigeria has lost gallant officers – ACF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has described the victims of Air Force plane crash in Abuja as gallant officers who died in the service of their fatherland.

ACF, on Monday, condoled with the Chief of Air Staff, the officers and men of the Air force and the families of the seven Air force officers who died in the crashed Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF) airplane.

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary ACF, said in a statement, that the Forum joined other patriotic Nigerians to mourn the death of the gallant officers. ACF said the officers “died on active service to our fatherland.’

The Forum, however, prayed that God will give their close family members and their military colleagues the fortitude to bear their untimely death

Vanguard News Nigeria

