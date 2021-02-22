Breaking News
Translate

NAF plane crash: Nigeria has lost gallant officers – ACF

On 11:37 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
North will not cede power to South in 2023 — AYCF
Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF)

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has described the victims of Air Force plane crash in Abuja as gallant officers who died in the service of their fatherland.

ACF, on Monday, condoled with the Chief of Air Staff, the officers and men of the Air force and the families of the seven Air force officers who died in the crashed Beechcraft KingAir B350i (NAF) airplane.

READ ALSO: Lagos to Kano with Drugs: NDLEA intercepts 394 blocks of marijuana escorted by 2 fake soldiers

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary ACF, said in a statement, that the Forum joined other patriotic Nigerians to mourn the death of the gallant officers. ACF said the officers “died on active service to our fatherland.’

The Forum, however, prayed that God will give their close family members and their military colleagues the fortitude to bear their untimely death

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!