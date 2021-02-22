Breaking News
Translate

NAF plane crash, an unfortunate national disaster – Defence Minister

On 11:06 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Kagara studentsThe Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has described the crash of the Nigerian Air Force King 350 plane as an unfortunate national disaster.

Magashi stated this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that all seven air force personnel on board died in the crash on Sunday.

The minister said he was pained by the tragic accident, adding that the death was an unfortunate depletion of the national human capital asset.

READ ALSO: NAF releases names of personnel that died in air crash

Magashi said the death of the officers and airmen in the line of duty would never be forgotten in the annals of the military’s efforts to end the nation’s insecurity.

The minister commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the nation and Nigerian Air Force in particular, as well as the families of those who paid the supreme price while serving the nation.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and the fortitude to bear the national calamity. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!