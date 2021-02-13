NACA advocates use of condoms for preventions of HIV, STI, unwanted pregnancies

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA) says condoms are integral components in the prevention interventions essential for HIV response, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) and unwanted pregnancies.

Dr Gambo Aliyu said this in commemoration of International Condom Day at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

The International Condom Day is commemorated on Feb 12 of every year to raise promote the use of condoms as preventive elements against sexually transmitted diseases.

Aliyu emphasized the imperatives of condoms in promoting healthy sexual activities among the people.

He reiterated the mandate of NACA in providing oversight and coordination of the processes and stakeholders involved in national HIV response.

“Prevention continues to be an essential element of HIV response with condoms as an integral component.

“When used correctly and consistently, condoms are highly effective in preventing Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) including HIV,” Aliyu said.

The Director General who described condom as a key component of a comprehensive HIV prevention strategy, said it was not targeted at promoting promiscuity.

He dismissed insinuations and ideations of some people about the morality question of condom, saying that NACA stood against all forms of promiscuity.

“We are promoting the positive use only in terms of disease prevention and unwanted pregnancy prevention.”

Aliyu reiterated the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to mitigating behavioral and biomedical barriers influencing the spread of HIV by ensuring effective implementation of interventions.

He said that NACA was working in synergy with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) and development partners on national condom qualification to galvanise individual risk reduction and new HIV infections.

Also speaking, Mr Adeleye Taofeek, Prevention Programme Manager, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) said that condom use was necessary in driving a HIV free nation.

Taofeek while making a presentation said that about 83 per cent of Nigerians were in the affirmative on the use of condoms while 17 per cent were in the disaffirmation

According to him, while some of the 83 per cent bracket say condom is effective and reliable, the 17 per cent say it either morally wrong, or gives no satisfaction etc.

