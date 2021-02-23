Kindly Share This Story:



By Bashir Bello

The Kano State chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has on Tuesday waded in and resolve the strike action embarked upon by tricycle operators on Monday.

Recall that the tricycle operators had began a strike action by withdrawing their services in the state to register their displeasure over an N100 levy and method to pay the tax slammed on them by the state government.

NLC Chairman, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir while addressing newsmen after a meeting that lasted for two (2) hours called on the tricycle operators to go back to work having reached an amicable resolutions.

Minjibir said that all Tricycles riders are to pay a token of N100 daily tax as provided by the State Revenue Board Laws but only the first payment will be made through Remita and subsequent payment can be done through their android phones or POS.

“That the first payment of N100 should be done through REMITER to enable data captured in Kamo Revenue Board/KARATO Cyber, which will be done within two weeks effective from 23rd of February 2021.

“After the first payment of N100 through REMITER subsequent payments for Tricycles can be done through their androids phones or POS on an option of daily payment, monthly, quarterly or yearly.

“That the hire purchase Owners will assist the Tricycles riders in the provision of additional remitter points to enable members to make payment with ease,” Minjibir stated.

The meeting was attended by leadership of State Road Agency, KAROTA, Tricycle operators association, Kano Civil Society Forum, Joint Negotiation Committee, JNC and Trade Union Congress, TUC among others.

