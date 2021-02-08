myPharmacy launches new business solutions for Community Pharmacies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

As part of its commitment towards improving access to quality healthcare in Nigeria, myPharmacy has launched a new business solution.

The solutions are focused on improving, both the professionalism and business performance of community pharmacies, providing care to the populace. This will be a game changer, as pharmacy owners would easily scale their businesses riding on the business support from myPharmacy management expertise.

Since the launch of myPharmacy as Nigeria’s first pharmacy franchise chain, the organization has supported and improved over 50 pharmacies in the country. myPharmacy is a member of Advantage Health Africa. Advantage Health Africa, a health technology company working to improve healthcare through improving access to medicines, set up the franchise on the premise that for community pharmacies to thrive, both in providing premium healthcare and generating revenue, their peculiarities must be maximized. myPharmacy continually ensures value provision by utilizing technology, aggregation and managerial expertise for every client to ensure our healthcare systems are strengthened.

myPharmacy has yielded positive results as testified by Pharm. Osinowo Adefemi, MD, myPharmacy All Day Branch who affirmed, ‘My experience with myPharmacy is immeasurable. They have brought out the doggedness and goal-getter ability in me. Today, I can boldly say I am becoming better and greater in my managerial and pharmaceutical capabilities. ‘ The domino effect is felt by consumers and members of staff including Mr Udoka, Store Manager, myPharmacy Ben and Becks Branch who said, ‘Working with myPharmacy has been great so far. The training sessions have added so much value to me as a member of staff and an individual. Things have been so much easier for me and my colleagues since they came on board.’

Community pharmacies face a myriad of issues including poor inventory management, difficulty in hiring and training members of staff, struggling to make the right technology choices, declining profit margins, drug shortages, fear of sub-standard medications, as well as procurement and logistics issues among others. With experience, the organization recognized that, in place of a generalized approach, there was the need to tailor value to each client. This prompted the decision to transition to the myPharmacy Pay Per Service Subscription (PPS Model). This model is a customizable, tailor- made business solution to meet the unique needs of each community pharmacy.

Pharmacy owners can subscribe to myPharmacy PPS Model through three (3) ways; Partner Support, Performance Support and Member Support. Each of these provides detailed analysis, support and expertise for community pharmacies, according to their needs and budget. It also offers flexible payment plans to suit the user’s finances.

“Community pharmacies are usually the first port of call in our healthcare systems in Nigeria. Our goal at Advantage Health Africa is to improve access to genuine and affordable medicines in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. This Subscription Service model will empower and support all community pharmacy owners with business management expertise, access to market and resources in rendering quality healthcare services and running a profitable and sustainable business,’ assures Yewande Adekoya, Operations Manager, Advantage Health Africa.

myPharmacy stands in the gap to improve the community pharmacy experience, working with pharmacy owners, members of staff and healthcare consumers. This is ensured by using technology to ensure continuous delivery of premium healthcare and improve access to genuine and affordable medicines across Nigeria.

