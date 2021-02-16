My wife holds romantic meetings with her ex-husband, man alleges

Kindly Share This Story:

A farmer, Abdulahi Onilari, on Tuesday told a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan that his wife, Rofiat, was still romantically involved with her former husband.

In a divorce petition, Onilari, prayed the court to dissolve the five-year-old marriage.

”My wife holds romantic meetings with her former husband.

”Rofiat is also arrogant. She disobeys all my instructions and family guidelines.

“She dresses provocatively. Rofiat stopped covering her head with veils and vowed not to observe the five daily prayers.

She sends and receives romantic messages from her former husband lord,” he alleged.

Rofiat consented to the suit.

”He is a pathological liar. I saw my former husband over 10 years ago. I do not have anything to do with him,” Rofiat said.

Delivering judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President, dissolved the union in the interest of peace.

Odunade granted custody of the two children to Rofiat and ordered Onilari to pay N10,000 as monthly feeding allowance.

