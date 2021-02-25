My tenure as Akeredolu’ s deputy was full of political intrigues, contrivance – Ajayi

Kindly Share This Story:

—- l left office unruffled and my head held high

— Congratulates Akeredolu, Ayedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson

Former Ondo state deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi has said that his tenure was full of political intrigues and contrivance.

Ajayi in a statement issued in Akure however said that he left office unruffled and head held high.

Recall that Ajayi fell out with his principal, governor Rotimi Akeredolu over some irreconcilable differences and defected to the Zenith Labour Party.

Ajayi contested against Akeredolu in the 2020 governorship election and lost.

The statement which was personally signed by him was entitled ” My Appreciation to God for a Successful Tenure as Deputy Governor”

It reads “February 24th, 2021, makes it exactly four years that I was sworn- in as the sixth democratically elected Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

“I have never professed of being the greatest or the perfect elected official but God’s grace is sufficient and I can say boldly that from the first day I stepped into office, I never ceased in my pursuit and strive to attain a better quality of life for all those I have been called to serve.

” l’m grateful to God Almighty for his protection over me and members of my family. My tenure was full of political intrigues and contrivance, but I find solace in the Holy Scripture, especially Psalm 1:1& 3:

“The successful completion of my term was almost inconceivable but for God unfailing grace and the tenacity of the Ondo State Judiciary, which was adhesive to the spirit and letter of our constitution.

“Let me appreciate my family for their undying love and support. On many occasions I had to return home in the wee hours but they were there for me.

“My profound appreciation also goes to the nine Honourable Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, who are code named the Integrity Group, stood on principle of rule law and truly upheld the integrity of the legislature and against all odds (including facing physical harm and political intimidation), like the Rock of Gibraltar against executive recklessness.

“I’m happy today that through our little efforts, democratic institutions in Ondo State and in Nigeria have been strengthened.

“This farewell note will not be complete without acknowledging the selfless services of my staff, who on many occasions had to stay overtime to ensure that government work is done.

“I will not forget to mention my security details- the officers of the State Security Services and the Nigeria Police, they were all dutiful.

” l’m indebted to members of my media team – the online soldiers, who held their ground and delivered incredibly well to the shock and admiration of all, including their traducers.

“I thank all members of the independent press for holding to tenaciously to the principles that qualify the profession as the Fourth Estate of Realm.

“I’m most grateful to the people of Ondo State, who gave me the mandate to serve them as deputy governor. I also appreciate them for acknowledging and supporting my potentials to provide a credible alternative towards providing deliverable services to the people without selfish profiteering.

“I leave office unruffled and my head held high to the glory of God and through the support of the good people of Ondo State.

” l humbly urge Christians, Muslims and all well meaning Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace and progress of Ondo and Nigeria.

He however wished ” Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN and the new Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa well in their administration.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: