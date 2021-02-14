My music doesn’t sound like Wizkid’s —Terri

Kindly Share This Story:

Having paid his dues on the Nigerian music scene with hit songs including ‘Ojoro’, ‘Kill Man’, ‘On Me’ and a feature on Wizkid’s club banger, ‘Soco’, Afro-beat music sensation, Akewe Terry Daniel, better known as ‘Terri’ has released another smashing hit song titled ‘Come Around’.

The P.Prime produced jam is Terri’s first musical project in 2021.

In a chat with Vanguard the ‘Ojoro’ hit maker revealed that the song is his Valentine Day’s gift to his fans and lovers of good music.

“I just dropped a new song titled ‘Come Around’; it is my valentine gift to my fans and lovers of my music. It is also my first song of the year and I am going to be releasing other projects in the year”, he said.

Speaking further, Terri who deferred his University education to enable him focus on his passion for music, corrected the impression that he dropped out of school to pursue his music craft.

“My parents didn’t think I dropped out of school. I only deferred and I feel like my parents understand that when I had a chance to get a record deal. I had to take it and its like Wizkid is the biggest thing, it was a chance, so it was not hard for me to choose”, he explained.

Adding, he also corrected the notion that because he is signed to Wizkid’s Starboy Entertainment, Wizkid makes all the decisions concerning his music.

READ ALSO:

“I live on my own; my music is what Wizkid is really about. Sometimes, I have a song and he only advises on when to drop it, when not to, or if it is good for the season or not. I get to make music by myself most of the time because Wizkid is not always in the country”, he said.

Terri who has been touted to sound so much like his label boss, Wizkid, finally set the record straight.

“I feel like a lot of young acts get inspiration from everywhere and I do not knock myself out and intentionally sound like Wizkid. When I pick the microphone, I just sing and if you think I sound like him, fine. Anytime you hear Terri sing, it’s good vibes only. Good music is what is important to me, but if you ask me, I do not exactly sound like Wizkid”, he concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: