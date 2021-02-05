My father taught me selfless service to people – Jarigbe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Member representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency from Cross River at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Jarigbe Agom has disclosed that his late father, Mr. Leonard Jarigbe taught him to render selfless service and sacrifice to people whether he knows them or not.

Speaking with Vanguard shortly after his late father’s interment at Ibil, Ogoja Local Governnent area on Thursday ,Jarigbe said his father remains his role model because he was imbued with so much knowledge that could make any man great in life .

According to him, eventhough he was unable to communicate with his father for months before his demise due to I’ll health and fir that reason couldn’t get his last ,he was consoled by that he made the best out of his active days .

Jarigbe said :”Eventhough I couldn’t communicate with you fir months before your demise due to I’ll health,I am consoled by the fact you made the best out of your active days ,impacting positively on me and the rest of my siblings.

“You remain a role model , because you were imbued with so much knowledge that could make a man achieve whatever he wanted in life .

“I remember you said to me “my son, sacrifice pleasure ,in order to have pleasure that would last ” .You thought me service to my people and I promise not to disappoint you ,even in death ,” he said .

On his part the Speaker ,House of Representatives ,Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila said it was never easy to lose a loved one , especially a parent who has been there from the start ,whose hands and words have raised you as well as charted the course of their life in ways both obvious and subtle.

Gbajabiamila further said it takes grace and mercy of God almighty to bear such a huge loss and to also carry on adding that it was that grace and mercy that he wished Jarigbe and his family at this time .

