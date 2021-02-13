Breaking News
Music is spiritual, I can reach out to many with it — Popularisloud

Christopher Ugochukwu Godstime better known as Popularisloud has opined that music is spiritual and with his music, he can reach out to so many people.

The Afrobeat artiste said this while expressing his love for music.

He said: “I’ve always loved music and everything that revolves around it, music means a lot to me, with music I can express myself and reach out to so many people, music isn’t just an ordinary thing to me but it’s spiritual.”

Popularisloud has seen his career and mainstream popularity grow in leaps and bounds within the last few years.

Hailing originally from Delta state, Popularisloud started music professionally in the year 2009 and since then has dropped hit singles back to back.

Signed to Nsogbu records, the songwriter recounting how he got his stage name said “People started calling me popular when I was still in school, had to mix it up with something cool, so I came up with the name Popularisloud”

