Murtala Muhammed’s 45th anniversary: Foundation praises COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers

In a bid to inspire Nigerians that have contributed their quota to the development of the country, the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) has dedicated the 45th anniversary of the late Head of State to COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers across the country.

The foundation, describing the frontline healthcare workers as model citizens, stated that this year’s anniversary was basically for those that have stemmed the tide of the COVID19 pandemic in Nigeria.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Chief Executive Officer, Aisha Muhammed- Oyebode, meanwhile, disclosed that the Foundation has commissioned medical compendium to sensitize residents of remote communities of the virus impact and other details to put them at par with Nigerians in the metropolis, to reduce the stress of the health workers.

Muhammed- Oyebode said that the services rendered by the health workers was commendable and should remind everyone of the need to spend a quota of their time for humanity.

“In the words of Woodrow Wilson “There is no higher religion than human service. To work for the common good is the greatest creed” and it is against the backdrop of this reflection that we dedicate the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the 4th Nigerian Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed in celebrating COVID19 frontline healthcare workers in Nigeria.

“On the 13th of February, 1976, General Murtala Muhammed paid the highest service to country with his life and as we honor the memory of his short life with towering impact, we are reminded that not many of us will have the greatness to bend history, but each of us can work to change a small portion of events.

“It is from this numberless diverse acts of courage and belief that human history is shaped and in this gentle way, we all can shake the world.

“Today as we remember General Murtala Muhammed, not as a Nigerian without flaws but as one who exemplified clarity of purpose, service to humanity, and courage in a storm, we in the same regard acknowledge the living outliers amongst us.

“In the words of the General ….”That we not be afraid of our fears, as they are not there to scare us, but to let us know that something is with it…”

On the compendium, she disclosed that medical vocabularies in the compendium was prepared in the residents’ local language through the Med Assist (COVID Partner line) telemedicine initiative of the Foundation.

“Through your every act of courage and service to country, the spirit of General Murtala Muhammed lives on. We celebrate you!” The Foundation CEO told the workers.

