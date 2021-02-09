Murder of American-Nigerian: Empower local vigilante, Edo govt told

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Afenmai Patriotic Development Association (APDA), a Socio-Political group of all Afenmai people Worldwide has condemned in very strong terms, the kidnap and subsequent gruesome murder of High Chief Dennis Abuda, an American-based Afenmai son who came home to Nigeria during the festive season to celebrate with his family and friends.

Consequently, the Association has advised the Edo State government to as a matter of urgency, empower local vigilantes to compliment the efforts of the Nigerian Police Force who appear to be overwhelmed by the sheer guts of these suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Abuda was reported to have been kidnapped by suspected Fulani Herdsmen and later found dead in the forest along Benin bypass road.

According to a statement signed by Patriot Kennedy Izuagbe, President and Patriot Lucky Anyia, General Secretary, the Association called on the Edo State Government to immediately step up its security apparatus particularly along major highways across the State.

“We also note with dismay the incessant harassment of Edo indigenes especially farmers who can no longer engage in their farming businesses as their women are raped and their men killed in their farms”.

“The Association imployed the Edo State government as a matter of urgency to empower local vigilantes to compliment the efforts of the Nigerian Police Force who appear to be overwhelmed by the sheer guts of these suspected Fulani herdsmen.

“The Association believes that empowering the local vigilantes would mean that from Ibilo to Igarra, from Igarra to Auchi, from Auchi to Warrake to Afuze, Ewu road through Uromi to Agbor, Okpilla through Auchi to Ehor to Benin City and other communities would lead to discouraging the murderous attacks by these suspected killer herdsmen.

“The Association equally uses the opportunity to call on the Federal Government to look into the architecture of the Nigerian Immigration Services as in the past, Fulani herdsmen used to be very friendly to the extent that people always visited their camps to buy furadinono. However, modern day fulanis are now seen wielding AK 47 riffles.

“How did the AK 47 wielding fulanis find their ways into the Nigeria territory? This and many other questions are begging for answers.

“We commiserate with the entire Afenmai people and especially Fugar indigenes on the death of their illustrious son and pray for the repose of his soul.”

