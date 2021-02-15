Mummy signs Shaffy Bello as skincare ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular skincare merchant, Mummy Glee has signed Nollywood actress, Shaffy Bello as its brand ambassador.

The top skincare specialist made the unveiling on their Instagram page on Monday.

“Glad to have @Shaffybello on board for our skincare brand @gleeskincare. We can’t wait to unveil whats in stock”, said Mummy Glee.

Shaffy joins other ambassador like of Mercy Aigbe, Anita Joseph Olagunju, Chioma Nwaoha and more

According to Mummy Glee, the actress and former singer exudes all qualities to represent the Mummy Glee brand.

Speaking on why Shaffy was contracted for the job, CEO Mummy Glee, said “as you know, our brand has grown enormously in recent times and we keep getting better in terms of quality and services, we believe in hard work and persistence which is what our brand ambassadors represent”

“We looked deep at the industry and just knew that Shaffy is the right person for the job. She would represent us well and also hint at all necessary info about our brand.

“Once again, I say a big welcome, congratulations and thank you to her for joining us on this wonderful journey”, said Mummy Glee.

Recall that Mummy Glee recently surprised one of her ambassadors Mercy Aigbe with a Range Rover.

