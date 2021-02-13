Multi-talented Juju artiste, Dele Blacko, release new single, Oduduwa

Kindly Share This Story:

Determined to inspire millions of his fans, multi-talented Juju singer, Dele Ajayi, popularly known as Dele Blacko, has released the much awaited new single titled, ‘Oduduwa’, to entertain his fans that have been craving for his music to free themselves off the COVID-19 effect.

Dele Blacko said that the new track was specifically waxed and released to assist his millions of followers’ kick start their Year 2021 better than last year and to educate the world on what the Yorubas stood for.

The leader of the Nigeria’s foremost Juju music live band, ‘Okikiband, disclosed that the music was put together and released as a gift for music lovers to inspire greatness in them.

In a statement released yesterday his media team, the singer, who spoke on his experience working on the single, stated that the visuals for the track were shot in Toronto, Canada and Ile-Ife in Osun State, the cradle of Yorubas in Nigeria.

According to him, all these were embarked upon to basically to ensure that I give my fans the best always because I am in the industry because they love my songs which is what had continuously push me to do more for them.

Before this single, the artiste, who started playing percussion at age seven before embracing other musical instruments, had released several albums and singles where he distinguished himself as one of the best in Juju.

Among the evergreen singles already released was ‘Go Down low’, a song that the title had become a slang among many both in Nigeria and abroad.

Also, the multi-talented musician had released ‘I can’t shout’, ‘Sexy lady, and ‘Kaju mbe’ produced by Id Cabasa as well as others that had thrilled the fans.

Dele Blacko further disclosed that his musical Influence ranges from Sunday Adegeye popularly called King Sunny Ade, Bob Marley, R. Kelly, Innocent Idibia professionally known as 2baba, 9ice, Akon, Timberland, Wyclef, Beenie Man, Vybes Kartel and the late pop star Michael Jackson.

Aside that they have influence on his music, the energetic performer had shared the stage during concerts with some of the artistes including David Adeleke popularly called Davido, P square, Beenie Man, Olu Maintain, El Dee, Flavour N’abinia and many others.

