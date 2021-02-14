Mudiz Hair signs James Brown as brand ambassador

Kindly Share This Story:

Cross dresser and entertainer, James Brown has been signed as brand ambassador for Mudiz Hair.

Chief Executive Officer of Mudiz Hair, Mrs Faith Osayi, said, the signing of James Brown as an ambassador was to bring awareness to the activities of Mudiz Hair, as they go global.

“You know James Brown has been able to draw attention to himself, just like Bobrisky did. So, whatever he puts on, people are more interested in knowing or buying the same product. It is to enhance our strategy of marketing our products, which ranges from cosmetics to all brands of hair, and other stuff,” Osayi said.

She said: “We get orders for our products from anywhere in the world and deliver promptly. We are looking forward to building a network of market where we stand as the biggest hair and cosmetic brand in Nigeria.

“We believe that with James Brown as our promotional ambassador, we hope to garner millions of patronage in no distant time.

“We offer the best of products within and outside Lagos, our clients have been most satisfied with us, and that is why we remain a leading brand in hair and cosmetic delivery. We won’t relent in doing our best to our clients,” she said.

Speaking, Brand Manager, Laerryblue, Alaka Olanrewaju, said, signing James Brown to Mudiz Hair brand, was a task. We have been able to achieve that because of our dedication and consistency in brand management. We are hopeful that the signing will yield more benefits to Mudiz Hair, Olarenwaju said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

