Mozambique receives its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China

On 10:36 am
South African Govt boosts spending on vaccination programmeA batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrived in Maputo on Wednesday to help Mozambique fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines received by the country.

Speaking after a delivery ceremony at the airport, Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario praised China’s role in fighting the pandemic and thanked the Chinese people for the friendship.

Do Rosario added that “the rapid availability of vaccines against COVID-19 reflects the commitment and determination’’ of both the Chinese and Mozambican governments in guaranteeing people’s well-being.

According to him, the vaccination plan will prioritise high-risk groups, including health professionals and more details will be shared in due course by the Ministry of Health.

Calling the COVID-19 pandemic “the common enemy of humanity”, Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique, Wang Hejun, said the vaccine is a powerful weapon to fight the coronavirus.

Hejun added that Mozambique is among the first countries in Africa where vaccines are made available. (Xinhua/NAN)

