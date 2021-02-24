Miyetti Allah blames Ortom for enmity btw Fulani herders, Tiv

Kindly Share This Story:

Allah blames Ortom for enmity btw Fulani herders, Tiv

Urges Buhari to call Benue, Ondo, Ekiti govs to order

By Charly Agwam

Bauchi—The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, yesterday accused Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State of creating the hostility between Fulani herdsmen with the Tiv by his utterances and actions.

Chairman of Bauchi State MACBAN, Sadiq Ibrahim, named Benue, Ekiti and Ondo states as anti-herders states, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to call their governors to order.

At a briefing, he also said if the government did not protect the herders, they would have no option than to protect themselves.

According to him, “The current problem of the Fulani was authored by Ortom. In recent time, Bauchi State Governor tactically called for protection of herdsmen because he understands the sufferings of herders in the country. Benue governor was first to ask Fulani herders to leave his state. Prior to Ortom’s election, the Tiv people were our playmates.

I stand to be corrected; Terwase Garase (alias Gana) was one of the sponsors of terrorism who caused a lot of crises in Benue State and neighbouring states. He even caused the death of many people but these deaths were blamed on Fulani. When Gana died in a battle with the army, Ortom queried why Gana was killed.

“Benue, Ekiti and Ondo states are no longer safe for Fulani. We urge President Buhari to call the governors of these states to order. If the government does not protect us, we will have no option than to protect ourselves. We will also ask our members to stop transporting our foodstuff to these parts of Nigeria if our members are not protected.”

