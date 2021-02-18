Miyetti Allah accuses Akerodolu of creating Amotekun to kill Fulani

Kindly Share This Story:

…Backs Bauchi Governor on possession of AK47

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani Socio- Cultural Association, has accused the Ondo state Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of creating Amotekum to kill the Fulanis.

The association also threw its weight behind the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed over his comments that herders’ possess AK47 rifle for self defence.

The National Secretary of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Mr. Saleh Alhassan, in a statement, described the Bauchi State Governor as the only lone voice among other Governors in the North in defence of Fulani pastoralists that were being persecuted in Nigeria.

They, however, chided Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for his perceived hatred for the Fulani race.

“Ortom’s achievement in office since 2015 to his impoverished citizens, is his obnoxious anti-open grazing law in the state,” they said.

They accused Akeredolu of being “the brain behind the creation of ‘Amotekun’ allegedly unleashing terror on herders and Northerners in the Southwestern states of Ondo and Oyo.”

The Bauchi state governor ,they said,was the only Northerner that came out in the defence of Fulani pastoralists in many states against their means of livelihoods.

“Bala Mohammed’s intervention on the ongoing farmer/herders’ conflict was simply to state the obvious devoid of the current “politicisation.”

“Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Executive Governor of Bauchi State has gradually emerged as the only lone voice among his peers in the North to come out openly in the defense of the Fulani pastoralists that are being persecuted across many states through enactment of negative obnoxious laws against their means of livelihoods and the issuance of illegal eviction notices from their places of abode against the constitutional provisions.”

“Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has tread where angels are scared to tread in the past. He has taking what every politician will consider as political risk in the past by holding divergent views where others have failed or chicken out. So his current position on the herders /farmers conversation is not strange or out of context.”

“The audacity of H.E Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed strides visible came to limelight when he was elected Senator in April, 2007. Remember “the Doctrine of necessity”, when the then ailing (late) President Umaru ‘Yaradua was incapacitated and the making of Vice President Goodluck Jonathan, the acting President. This was because he believed in the unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria as one indivisible entity where every citizen has equal right and privileges.”

“Despite the loud hues and cries from the dissenting voices across the country and threats from then cabals that whore holding sway at the villa he did not bucked. He did it out of conviction and to douse the rising tension in the country then. He was never scared nor intimidated of speaking the truth.”

“And it is our believe that Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed should be applauded for providing this kind of purposeful leadership particularly to the north at this very trying moments in our nation history.”

“Those attempting to silence him are only undertaking an exercise in futility as the majority of the northern masses, particularly the pastoralists that have seen a leader and savior at this critical times are solidly behind him.”

“Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has refused to be like Governor of Benue State, H.E Samuel Ortom whose only achievement is the rising of ethnic militia and gang leaders that have been visiting mayhem of killings in his state. Whose only evidences of dividends of democracy to his impoverished citizens is the creation of obnoxious anti-grazing laws.”

“He (Bala Mohammed)has refused to be like Governor of Ondo State H.E Rotimi Akeredolu who is a Senior lawyer (SAN) but has proved to be a disgrace to the legal profession.”

“Akeredolu after creating an ethnic militia (Amotekun) that is now unleashing terror and mayhem on innocent herders and northerners living in the south-west against unconstitutional and blanket eviction notices for herders to vacate places where their livelihoods.”

“Akeredolu will be held accountable for the ongoing genocide against innocent pastoralist and northerners living in the south- west,” they alleged.

