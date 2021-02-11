Kindly Share This Story:

The search for the 2021 university female undergraduate who will wear the crown of Miss University Nigeria (MUN) has officially commenced as the organiser of the pageant, Super Force Media kickstarts registration of contestants on its website, www.missuniversity.ng/register and also commenced publicity on social media, especially on its Instagram page @missuniversityng.

For MUN, the winner walks away with a brand new car and N1.5 million cash with other benefits including fully-paid masters degree programme, wardrobe allowance and sponsored international vacation trip.

First and second runners will win one million naira and N500, 000 respectively in addition to sponsored masters programme and wardrobe allowance.

Interested individuals, who must be least 18 years old and already an undergraduate of a Nigerian university, are expected to register on the website where they are required to pay a registration fee of N5, 000.

Registration for the pageant was officially open on February 4 while the grand finale is set to take place July 2021.

