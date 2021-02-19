Ministry of Power to provide six million homes with solar power in three months

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

THE Ministry of Power is to provide six million homes with solar power within the next three months.

Making this known on Friday, Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Agba, while revalidating his All Progressives Congress, APC membership said President Mohammadu Buhari has given approval for the exercise to start and beneficiaries would be given the opportunity to pick homes to be powered

The Minister said apart from the solar power more electricity projects will be executed across the country during the year

Agba used the occasion to call on youths to take advantage of the ongoing registration/revalidation exercise of the party to join en mass stating that the registration exercise is an ample opportunity for more people from the state to key into the vision of the party.

“We’re here not because of me or anybody but our great party, the APC. From tomorrow, I’ll move to other parts of the state to see what’s happening there and encourage more people to join

“My message to you, my people is that politics is a game of numbers and if we must win elections, we need to grow our membership”

He said Bekwarra had no light for almost six years but recently, electricity was restored to the area and also in Obudu, the entire local government was in darkness for over six weeks but just within twenty-four hours of his intervention electricity was restored there.

So, for all these and many more that I have not mentioned and that would come, we need to join APC. APC will make us to reap the dividends of democracy”.

Agba encouraged young people to get involved in politics to bring the change they desire.

“To our great youths, I want to encourage them to get involved. The best form of protest is during election and the surest part for the youths to get more involved in politics is by joining the APC.

“Cultism doesn’t pay. Disrespect for elders, leaders don’t pay. You need to prepare yourselves for opportunities by going to school and cultivating good and responsible habits”.

Also speaking at the rally, former Executive Secretary of the National Planning Commission, Chief Fidelis Ugbo who hails from Obanliku, thanked the Minister for bringing the people together and urging them to join the party.

He said that the state would benefit more if the membership of the party grows hence, more people should come out and register.

Vanguard News Nigeria

