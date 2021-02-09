Minister of agriculture endorses Nigeria Young Farmers Network, reiterates calls for stakeholders support

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono has endorsed the Nigeria Young Farmers Network and called for partnership and collaboration with relevant stakeholders in the sector to drive the vision of the NYFN Raise a Million Young Farmers in each State, mechanization agenda and other laudable programmes of the organization in line with the administration’s focus and commitment in diversifying the economy through agriculture.

He said the potentials of the Nigeria Young Farmers in the sector were enormous and needed to be optimally explored for its huge benefits including creating jobs and economic growth.

The Minister disclosed this when he received in audience, members of the Nigeria Young Farmers Network led by its Convener/Director-General, Mr Promise Amahah , in his office, in Abuja, Thursday, 4th February, 2021.

Nanono urged the youth to embrace the mechanization and the livestock programme of the ministry as it targets huge employment platforms for value chain development across board. For the livestock alone, the minister explained that the value chain include: cattles, horses, goats, feeds, diaries etc . In the mechanization value chain, Nanono said about 632 Local Government Areas across the nation will benefit from the mechanization process providing: Service Centres, Tractors, mechanics and administrators and will be driven by the private sector. He added that the mechanization programme will soon be rolled out, only awaiting the approval of the FEC.

According to him, “we are trying to refocus the ministry and broaden the perspective in the way and manner we look at agriculture, we are dealing with the development of the resource base of the country of which agriculture is one of them with over 60 million hectares of arable land to cultivate “.

Nanono reiterated the importance of synergy between agriculture and industrialization such as mechanization, strengthening of the research institutes for improved seedlings, reinvigorating of the extension services. He emphasized that the country is rich and the people must be rich at heart to tap the unlimited potentials in the agricultural sector.

READ ALSO:

In his remark , the founder & DG of of Nigeria Young Farmers Network, Mr Promise Amahah, said the group was excited about the potentials in the agricultural sector and determined to strengthen the ranks of the young people in Agribusiness to create a more holistic eco-system.

He said the group is focused on addressing the Sustainable Development Goals(SDG) Goals 1,2,5 and 8 which are focused on mitigating and eradicating hunger, poverty and also achieving inclusive growth.

Hence, it was unveiling a programme tagged “Raise a Million Young Farmers Initiative”. He said the programme targets youths across the country.

Promise also explained that the partnership is a moral boaster for youth engagement in agriculture as it will help to further unlock the potentials in the sector. He said that it will also connect young people in agriculture and raise young Nigerian farmers.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: