Military Presence: No cause for alarm in Orlu – OYC

The youth body of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) ably led by Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka as the national President, can authoritatively confirm, that contrary to viral media reports that the military deployed their jets and other hardware for an aerial bombardment in Orlu, there was no such incident today in the Imo state town.

Although military jets were sighted hovering round the bush, media reports of a military bombardment and killing of inhabitants in Orlu town were entirely false and misleading. The public should disregard such reports and not take it seriously.

There is no cause for alarm in Orlu as the city remained calm and the people going about their legitimate activities without any interruption or violence.

What has been happening in Orlu since three days, OYC can confirm, was merely a routine check by the army who combed the bushes in the area to ensure it was crime free and devoid of armed criminal gangs who may be hanging around to foment trouble or cause disorder.

It has been observed that some certain groups are always fond of spreading falsehood, propaganda and sensationalized materials on social media with the wrong motive to raise false alarm and create an impression of what is not actually real.

Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) hereby advice such groups and individuals to desist henceforth from exploiting the emotions and sensibilities of the people for their own selfish gains.

Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) henceforth, will not tolerate any group spreading rumours, falsehood or unverified claims in order to create tension or disaffection among the people on social media. To be fore warned is to be fore armed.

