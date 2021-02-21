Military plane crash: Buhari condoles with NAF, families of victims

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the fatal crash of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft on Sunday in Abuja that claimed the lives of seven personnel.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, President Buhari on behalf of the Federal Government, extended his heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and colleagues of those who died as a result of this tragedy.

The President said he joined the Nigerian Air Force, the military and other Nigerians in mourning the unfortunate loss of the dedicated and courageous personnel, who died in the line of duty.

He said, “while investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing, the safety of the Nigerian airspace remains a key priority of the government.”

The President prayed that God will comfort the bereaved families and nation, and grant the souls of the departed peaceful rest.

