Military High Command confirm liberation of Matre from Boko Haram

Kindly Share This Story:



By Kingsley Omonobi

The Military High Command on Tuesday confirmed that troops of the Nigerian Army, Operations Lafiya Dole have liberated Matte Local Government area from the control of Boko Haram, in response to the 48 hours ultimatum given to the troops by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima confirmed the development in a telephone conversation.

He did not give further details on the operation that liberated the community from Boko Haram who had hoisted their flags in the area.

A senior military officer told Vanguard that the troops recaptured the town by exactly 3pm after conducting several night and day offensives against the terrorists from different angles having carried out air surveillance of the terrorists positions.

Recall that the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru on Sunday gave troops of the Nigerian Army, ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ 48 hours to clear insurgents off Marte Local Government Area, LGA, of Borno State recently seized by Boko Haram insurgents.

General Attahiru had directed troops to clear terrorists off Kirenowa, Kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo communities of Marte Local government area in the state.

He gave the ultimatum while addressing troops of the Nigerian Army Super camp 9, Dikwa, saying “areas around Marte, Chikingudu, Wulgo Kirenowa and Kirta must be cleared in the next 48 hours.

“You should be rest assured of all support you required in this very onerous task. I have just spoken to the Theater Commander, and the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, you must not let this nation down. Go back and do the needful and I will be right behind you”.

In the pitch to liberate Matte, military sources disclosed that the troops, who were spurred by Attahiru’s marching directive, have already demobilized several mines as they pushed further in the axis.

“Our troops, more than ever before, are committed to dealing with terrorists in the North-East. They have since, after the COAS’ charge, swung into action, with a view to liberating Marte and some adjoining communities.

“The terrorists’ attacks, have not dampened their morale in any way. Troops in Dikwa have also not been distracted. At the moment, we are intensifying our intelligence gathering mechanism to uncover terrorists’ informants,” the source concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: