Military arrests fake soldier, NSCDC personnel, others in Jos

The Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has arrested Mahmud Mohmmed and Nuhu Ochofo, for impersonating as a soldier and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), respectively in Jos.

Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Commander of the task force, paraded the suspects on Friday in Jos.

According to him, the suspects, who use their fake identity to commit crimes in the state, were jointly arrested around Rayfield community of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau.

Okonkwo said the fake soldier was arrested wearing full military uniform, while the other was caught with fake identity card of the NSCDC.

The Commander also paraded 18 other suspected criminals who were arrested for armed robbery, gun running and local militia group linked to recent attacks in some parts of the state.

He explained that the suspects were arrested at Bida-Bidi, Agwan Rimi, Zololo junction, Rayfield and Dung communities in Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the arrests were part of the mandate of the going Operation Accord II, aimed at curbing all forms of criminalities in the North Central region and other parts of the country.

“This series of arrests are in line with the directive to operation accord II which is meant to deny criminals freedom of action as well as clear criminal and militia hideouts.

“Some of these suspects are gun runners, armed robbers, members of militia groups and some were arrested over impersonation.

“This to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens and let me assure the law-abiding Plateau citizens that we will continue to work towards their safety,” he said.

Okonkwo called on residents of the state to provide useful and timely information to security agencies when they suspect criminal movements of persons in their vicinity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were arrested with locally-made pistols and Ak-47 rifle. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

