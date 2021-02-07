Breaking News
Men of God now soft targets of blackmailers, says Prophet Ololo

The General Overseer of Omega Prophetic Prayer Ministry, OPPM, Sapele, Delta State, Apostle Daniel Ololo, has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by unnamed persons to blackmail prominent men of God across the country.

According to Prophet Ololo, the blackmails were due to “the good works the clerics are doing for the kingdom of God,” saying the aim is to scandalise and rub their names in the mud for financial benefits.

The Delta-based cleric and spiritual son of the Founder and Head Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Jeremiah Fufeyin, raised the alarm in Sapele, Saturday.

He named the defamation suit instituted against Fufeyin as “just the beginning of a well-thought-out campaign of blackmail against prominent gospel preachers.”

He noted that Fufeyin had on several occasions assisted a prophetess financially to enable the ministry flourish, “before the unfortunate blackmail”.

He advised her and others bent on maligning the reputation of renowned men of God “to immediately repent and retrace their steps to avoid the wrath of God.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

