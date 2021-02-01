Membership registration: Observe COVID-19 protocols, Buni urges APC members

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, has urged members of the party to observe COVID-19 protocols, as nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise commences.

Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe, stated this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

He said that this had become necessary in order to ensure that the exercise was conducted in compliance with government guidelines on COVID-19.

“I call on both the officials conducting the exercise and our members seeking to register to please observe the COVID-19 protocols throughout the period of the exercise,” he said.

Buni added that as the ruling party, APC would always support and work towards the success of all government policies and programmes.

He stressed that as a party known for the observance of due process and rule of law, APC members were always law-abiding, adding that maintaining the COVID-19 protocol would not be an exception.

He assured that the party had adequate materials and that it would provide enough time for everyone to be registered, stressing that nobody should be denied registration.

“In this registration exercise, it will be a futile attempt for those who may be nursing the idea of hoarding the materials to create scarcity and deny others from registering.

“This is because we have adequate back-up materials to ensure the success of the exercise,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

