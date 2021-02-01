Meflyn Anwana’s entrepreneur first class story prize

Kindly Share This Story:

The Meflyn Anwana Entrepreneur First Class Story Prize is a competition for entrepreneurs with prizes comprising of Cash, Publicity, Marketing, Mentoring and Networking and Business linkages.

As an online platform that finds extraordinary young entrepreneurs who are proffering solutions across a wide spectrum of industries. The platform provides opportunities and supports to young entrepreneurs as they use their talents to serve others by driving social investments for societal advancements.

Aim of The Meflyn Anwana Entrepreneurs First Class Story Prize

To Identify young entrepreneurs in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria and Africa, and showcase them.

To enables business linkages for at least 50,000 entrepreneurs onboarded via collaborations.

To feature these young entrepreneurs on the website and other forums with their stories and expose them to opportunities of investments by Angel investors, Venture capitalists etc.

In collaboration with HAJEM CONSULTS , GALE MULTIMEDIA LIMITED and the international Africa Tech Alliance network, MeflynAnwana is building a dynamic online community of individuals in the African technology ecosystem, entrepreneurs, investors and thought-leaders, presenting industry expertise panels, venture development programs and impactful mentorship.

The platform is also collaborating with [AWIA] 2021 powered by Wellco Africa , One Africa and the United States Exchange Alumni Association in aggregating entrepreneurial stories of African women around the world.

To get featured you must be an entrepreneur.

Click here to fill a short Questionnaire

Send in pictures of your business to meflynanwanaofficial@gmail.com

When your story is published on the platform, share the links of your feature article on social media platform.The entrepreneurs with the top three highest number of page views would qualify for the

Meflyn Anwana Entrepreneur First Class Story Prize Application deadline : May 29 2021.

Prizes: Gold Prize N200,000 in business funding, PR and Marketing/Mentoring/Networking. Silver Prize N150,000 in business funding, PR and Marketing /Mentoring/Networking Bronze Prize

N100,000 in funding, PR and Marketing/Mentoring/Networking.

